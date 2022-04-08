Calgary2114
San Jose1012

First Period_1, Calgary, Tkachuk 34, 7:19. 2, San Jose, Bonino 10 (Megna, Nieto), 14:29. 3, Calgary, Lewis 5 (Andersson, Hanifin), 19:05.

Second Period_4, Calgary, Lindholm 37 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 13:28.

Third Period_5, San Jose, Couture 23 (Ferraro, Meier), 5:24. 6, Calgary, Lindholm 38 (Gaudreau, Tkachuk), 19:28 (en).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 16-15-10_41. San Jose 12-11-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 10-5-1 (33 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Reimer 18-16-7 (35-32), San Jose, Kahkonen 12-10-3 (5-5).

A_11,426 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bevan Mills.

