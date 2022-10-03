|Seattle
First Period_1, Calgary, Tanev 1, 7:44.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Stone 1 (Weegar, Mangiapane), 5:33 (pp). 3, Calgary, Hanifin 1 (Coleman, Rooney), 15:49.
Third Period_4, Seattle, Beniers 1 (Wennberg, Dunn), 2:22 (pp). 5, Calgary, Coleman 1, 9:32.
Shots on Goal_Seattle 4-11-7_22. Calgary 9-7-9_25.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 5; Calgary 1 of 2.
Goalies_Seattle, Jones 0-1-0 (25 shots-21 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 1-0-0 (22-21).
A_16,045 (19,289). T_2:19.
Referees_Chris Lee, Carter Sandlak. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Travis Gawryletz.
