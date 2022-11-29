|Florida
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Calgary
|3
|1
|2
|—
|6
First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 4 (Mangiapane), 3:05 (sh). 2, Calgary, Huberdeau 4 (Andersson, Toffoli), 9:21 (pp). 3, Calgary, Andersson 3 (Dube, Hanifin), 12:03.
Second Period_4, Florida, Cousins 3 (Ekblad, Forsling), 9:54. 5, Calgary, Ritchie 5 (Lewis, Weegar), 15:29. 6, Florida, Reinhart 7 (M.Staal, Lundell), 16:55.
Third Period_7, Calgary, Toffoli 8 (Huberdeau), 15:22. 8, Calgary, Mangiapane 4 (Hanifin, Dube), 18:54.
Shots on Goal_Florida 10-11-11_32. Calgary 8-6-9_23.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Calgary 1 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 4-6-1 (23 shots-17 saves). Calgary, Vladar 2-4-1 (32-30).
A_17,806 (19,289). T_2:26.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Brandon Gawryletz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.