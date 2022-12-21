|Calgary
First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 12 (Dube, Lindholm), 0:15. 2, Calgary, Dube 7 (Lindholm, Toffoli), 0:30. 3, San Jose, Sturm 9 (Meier), 14:58.
Second Period_4, Calgary, Lewis 7 (Ruzicka, Andersson), 10:04. 5, San Jose, Barabanov 4 (Nieto, Harrington), 19:23.
Third Period_6, San Jose, Meier 17 (Karlsson), 3:58. 7, Calgary, Kadri 12 (Huberdeau, Lucic), 10:04. 8, Calgary, Lucic 2 (Huberdeau), 16:43. 9, Calgary, Toffoli 13 (Lindholm), 18:22 (en). 10, Calgary, Kadri 13 (Huberdeau), 18:42.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-12-15_39. San Jose 9-5-13_27.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 10-8-4 (27 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Reimer 6-9-3 (38-32).
A_10,431 (17,562). T_2:29.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kilian McNamara.
