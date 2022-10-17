THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Calgary Flames

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Nazem Kadri2123101005.200
D26Michael Stone2123200004.250
D4Rasmus Andersson2112140003.333
F29Dillon Dube2112140105.200
F88Andrew Mangiapane2112300015.200
D52MacKenzie Weegar2022000003.000
F11Mikael Backlund2101-220009.111
F20Blake Coleman2011-120003.000
F10Jonathan Huberdeau2011000001.000
F28Elias Lindholm2101001006.167
F17Milan Lucic2011220003.000
F24Brett Ritchie2101220002.500
F21Kevin Rooney2011200001.000
F73Tyler Toffoli2101-201013.333
D55Noah Hanifin2000020006.000
F22Trevor Lewis2000-100005.000
D8Christopher Tanev2000-100002.000
D16Nikita Zadorov2000320003.000
TEAM TOTALS291322102231269.130
OPPONENT TOTALS261016-112420054.111
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
25Jacob Markstrom1603.010003250.88000
80Daniel Vladar1603.010003290.897000
TEAM TOTALS21203.02000654.88991322
OPPONENT TOTALS21204.50200969.87061024

