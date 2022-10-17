THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Calgary Flames
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Nazem Kadri
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|26
|Michael Stone
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|4
|Rasmus Andersson
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|29
|Dillon Dube
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|88
|Andrew Mangiapane
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.200
|D
|52
|MacKenzie Weegar
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|11
|Mikael Backlund
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|10
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|28
|Elias Lindholm
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|17
|Milan Lucic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|24
|Brett Ritchie
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|21
|Kevin Rooney
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|73
|Tyler Toffoli
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|D
|55
|Noah Hanifin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|22
|Trevor Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|16
|Nikita Zadorov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|9
|13
|22
|10
|22
|3
|1
|2
|69
|.130
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|6
|10
|16
|-11
|24
|2
|0
|0
|54
|.111
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|1
|60
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Daniel Vladar
|1
|60
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.897
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|120
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|54
|.889
|9
|13
|22
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|120
|4.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|69
|.870
|6
|10
|24
