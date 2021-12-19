|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogbu
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Rai
|35
|5-14
|1-1
|1-4
|3
|2
|12
|Wade
|33
|4-8
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|9
|Barry
|35
|4-11
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|0
|10
|Samuels
|31
|1-9
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|3
|2
|Krystowiak
|25
|7-14
|3-3
|3-6
|3
|1
|20
|Cornish
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Slajchert
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Adelekun
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-64
|5-5
|6-27
|14
|13
|55
Percentages: FG .344, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Krystowiak 3-5, Rai 1-4, Wade 1-4, Barry 1-6, Samuels 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Cornish 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barry, Rai).
Turnovers: 5 (Cornish 2, Barry, Krystowiak, Rai).
Steals: 2 (Barry, Samuels).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anticevich
|34
|3-10
|0-0
|2-15
|4
|1
|7
|Kelly
|30
|6-11
|2-5
|2-10
|1
|2
|14
|Kuany
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Brown
|26
|2-4
|1-1
|2-5
|2
|3
|5
|Shepherd
|35
|6-17
|4-5
|1-4
|1
|0
|18
|Celestine
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|Alajiki
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Foreman
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Hyder
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Thiemann
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|8-13
|11-44
|11
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .421, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Shepherd 2-6, Hyder 1-1, Foreman 1-3, Anticevich 1-5, Alajiki 0-1, Celestine 0-1, Brown 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kelly 2, Anticevich, Shepherd).
Turnovers: 10 (Brown 2, Celestine 2, Kelly 2, Shepherd 2, Anticevich, Kuany).
Steals: 2 (Alajiki, Kuany).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dartmouth
|23
|32
|—
|55
|California
|27
|34
|—
|61
A_3,977 (11,877).