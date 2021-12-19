FGFTReb
DARTMOUTHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ogbu60-10-00-1020
Rai355-141-11-43212
Wade334-80-02-7029
Barry354-111-10-32010
Samuels311-90-00-4532
Krystowiak257-143-33-63120
Cornish200-40-00-2030
Slajchert100-10-00-0000
Adelekun51-20-00-0102
Totals20022-645-56-27141355

Percentages: FG .344, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Krystowiak 3-5, Rai 1-4, Wade 1-4, Barry 1-6, Samuels 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Cornish 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barry, Rai).

Turnovers: 5 (Cornish 2, Barry, Krystowiak, Rai).

Steals: 2 (Barry, Samuels).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CALIFORNIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anticevich343-100-02-15417
Kelly306-112-52-101214
Kuany212-30-01-4124
Brown262-41-12-5235
Shepherd356-174-51-41018
Celestine210-20-01-1130
Alajiki112-30-01-1004
Foreman101-30-00-2103
Hyder71-20-00-1013
Thiemann51-21-21-1003
Totals20024-578-1311-44111261

Percentages: FG .421, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Shepherd 2-6, Hyder 1-1, Foreman 1-3, Anticevich 1-5, Alajiki 0-1, Celestine 0-1, Brown 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kelly 2, Anticevich, Shepherd).

Turnovers: 10 (Brown 2, Celestine 2, Kelly 2, Shepherd 2, Anticevich, Kuany).

Steals: 2 (Alajiki, Kuany).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dartmouth233255
California273461

A_3,977 (11,877).

