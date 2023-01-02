FGFTReb
CALIFORNIA (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lutje Schipholt224-63-72-22211
Curry323-104-40-62312
Martin292-100-00-6205
McIntosh385-90-20-18211
Ortiz210-10-01-4020
Langarita177-80-00-21115
Onyiah265-106-73-110316
Bonner90-22-20-1002
Mastrov61-40-00-0012
Team00-00-04-5000
Totals20027-6015-2210-38151474

Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Curry 2-4, Martin 1-5, McIntosh 1-3, Langarita 1-2, Ortiz 0-1, Bonner 0-1, Mastrov 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1, Ortiz 1)

Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Mastrov 2, Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1)

Steals: 2 (Mastrov 1, McIntosh 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ARIZONA ST. (7-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Newman90-10-02-4040
Hunt405-132-43-92113
Simmons405-124-82-31214
Skinner364-144-41-101213
Sousa213-60-00-3107
Thompson40-00-00-0030
Mokwuah293-82-21-4128
Crisp191-34-40-1036
Erikstrup20-00-00-0010
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20021-5716-2211-3761861

Percentages: FG 36.842, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Hunt 1-3, Skinner 1-5, Sousa 1-1, Simmons 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hunt 1, Simmons 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Skinner 4, Mokwuah 2, Simmons 2, Erikstrup 1, Hunt 1)

Steals: 2 (Crisp 1, Skinner 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arizona St.201419861
California2011241974

A_842

Officials_Tyler Trimble, Julie Krommenhoek, Kyle Bacon

