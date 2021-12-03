CAL POLY (2-5)
Colvin 3-7 2-3 8, Koroma 5-9 0-1 10, Franklin 2-5 0-0 5, Pierce 6-9 0-0 15, Taylor 5-11 1-1 12, Stevenson 0-3 0-0 0, Davison 1-5 1-6 3, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Jaakkola 0-4 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 4-11 55.
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (7-1)
Akin 4-6 6-9 14, Ta.Armstrong 3-7 5-5 11, Hunter 3-5 0-0 9, Nottage 5-18 2-2 12, Rowell 2-5 0-1 6, Tr.Armstrong 3-8 0-0 8, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Sawyer 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 22-56 13-17 64.
Halftime_California Baptist 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 5-15 (Pierce 3-4, Franklin 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Kennedy 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Colvin 0-2, Davison 0-2), California Baptist 7-18 (Hunter 3-3, Rowell 2-3, Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Ta.Armstrong 0-1, Sawyer 0-1, Nottage 0-5). Fouled Out_Sanders. Rebounds_Cal Poly 38 (Taylor 9), California Baptist 34 (Akin, Ta.Armstrong 9). Assists_Cal Poly 12 (Pierce 6), California Baptist 18 (Ta.Armstrong 11). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 23, California Baptist 18. A_3,401 (6,000).