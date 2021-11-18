FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson223-40-01-2327
Diallo267-102-44-100416
Cardenas Torre365-90-00-47412
Simmons140-10-00-2010
Smith376-180-00-33014
Gorener323-80-00-4218
Anderson304-100-01-4129
O'Garro20-10-00-0000
Amey10-10-00-1000
Totals20028-622-46-30161466

Percentages: FG .452, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cardenas Torre 2-3, Gorener 2-5, Smith 2-7, Robinson 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Amey 0-1, O'Garro 0-1, Simmons 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Diallo, Robinson).

Turnovers: 10 (Diallo 4, Cardenas Torre 3, Robinson 3).

Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Anderson, Cardenas Torre, Diallo, Gorener, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CALIFORNIA BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akin323-61-20-8237
Ta.Armstrong375-126-63-1012116
Hunter231-20-00-3112
Nottage3611-190-00-50128
Rowell312-50-00-1314
Tr.Armstrong264-80-00-31010
Thomas70-10-00-0000
Zakharov60-10-00-0010
Sawyer20-00-01-1000
Totals20026-547-84-3119867

Percentages: FG .481, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nottage 6-9, Tr.Armstrong 2-6, Hunter 0-1, Rowell 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunter, Nottage, Zakharov).

Turnovers: 12 (Ta.Armstrong 4, Akin 2, Nottage 2, Rowell 2, Sawyer, Tr.Armstrong).

Steals: 3 (Hunter, Nottage, Ta.Armstrong).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St.313566
California Baptist343367

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you