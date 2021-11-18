|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|22
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|7
|Diallo
|26
|7-10
|2-4
|4-10
|0
|4
|16
|Cardenas Torre
|36
|5-9
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|4
|12
|Simmons
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|37
|6-18
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|14
|Gorener
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|8
|Anderson
|30
|4-10
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|O'Garro
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Amey
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|2-4
|6-30
|16
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .452, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cardenas Torre 2-3, Gorener 2-5, Smith 2-7, Robinson 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Amey 0-1, O'Garro 0-1, Simmons 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diallo, Robinson).
Turnovers: 10 (Diallo 4, Cardenas Torre 3, Robinson 3).
Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Anderson, Cardenas Torre, Diallo, Gorener, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akin
|32
|3-6
|1-2
|0-8
|2
|3
|7
|Ta.Armstrong
|37
|5-12
|6-6
|3-10
|12
|1
|16
|Hunter
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Nottage
|36
|11-19
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|28
|Rowell
|31
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Tr.Armstrong
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|10
|Thomas
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zakharov
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Sawyer
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|7-8
|4-31
|19
|8
|67
Percentages: FG .481, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Nottage 6-9, Tr.Armstrong 2-6, Hunter 0-1, Rowell 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunter, Nottage, Zakharov).
Turnovers: 12 (Ta.Armstrong 4, Akin 2, Nottage 2, Rowell 2, Sawyer, Tr.Armstrong).
Steals: 3 (Hunter, Nottage, Ta.Armstrong).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|31
|35
|—
|66
|California Baptist
|34
|33
|—
|67
.