SAN JOSE ST. (1-1)
Robinson 3-4 0-0 7, Diallo 7-10 2-4 16, Cardenas Torre 5-9 0-0 12, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 6-18 0-0 14, Gorener 3-8 0-0 8, Anderson 4-10 0-0 9, O'Garro 0-1 0-0 0, Amey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 2-4 66.
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (4-0)
Akin 3-6 1-2 7, Ta.Armstrong 5-12 6-6 16, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Nottage 11-19 0-0 28, Rowell 2-5 0-0 4, Tr.Armstrong 4-8 0-0 10, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Zakharov 0-1 0-0 0, Sawyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 7-8 67.
Halftime_California Baptist 34-31. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 8-21 (Cardenas Torre 2-3, Gorener 2-5, Smith 2-7, Robinson 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Amey 0-1, O'Garro 0-1, Simmons 0-1), California Baptist 8-20 (Nottage 6-9, Tr.Armstrong 2-6, Hunter 0-1, Ta.Armstrong 0-2, Rowell 0-2). Rebounds_San Jose St. 30 (Diallo 10), California Baptist 31 (Ta.Armstrong 10). Assists_San Jose St. 16 (Cardenas Torre 7), California Baptist 19 (Ta.Armstrong 12). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 14, California Baptist 8.