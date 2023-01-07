FGFTReb
CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goodrick263-52-24-9348
Tr.Armstrong193-110-01-3008
Ta.Armstrong333-62-40-25110
Nottage243-110-01-5149
Battin286-93-42-43218
Quintana233-70-00-2138
Ighoefe212-40-12-8004
Tchoukuiengo141-13-30-0125
S.Washington70-20-00-0020
Wade50-00-01-1020
Totals20024-5610-1411-34142070

Percentages: FG .429, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Battin 3-6, Nottage 3-11, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Quintana 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Goodrick 0-1, S.Washington 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 5, Goodrick 3, S.Washington 2, Ighoefe, Nottage, Quintana).

Steals: 3 (Goodrick, Quintana, Tr.Armstrong).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW MEXICO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avery252-31-21-6017
Beck151-24-62-3027
Feit50-10-00-0010
Gordon271-40-01-2012
Pinson262-62-20-1337
D.Washington346-127-71-32420
Muhammad294-102-31-90210
Traore152-30-00-0034
Roy140-50-00-1100
Bradley102-20-00-0114
Totals20020-4816-206-2571861

Percentages: FG .417, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Avery 2-2, Beck 1-1, D.Washington 1-1, Pinson 1-3, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Traore 0-1, Roy 0-2, Muhammad 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Pinson 3, Beck, Bradley, D.Washington, Gordon, Roy).

Steals: 6 (Bradley 2, Pinson 2, Beck, Gordon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Baptist274370
New Mexico St.204161

A_5,092 (12,482).

