|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goodrick
|26
|3-5
|2-2
|4-9
|3
|4
|8
|Tr.Armstrong
|19
|3-11
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|8
|Ta.Armstrong
|33
|3-6
|2-4
|0-2
|5
|1
|10
|Nottage
|24
|3-11
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|4
|9
|Battin
|28
|6-9
|3-4
|2-4
|3
|2
|18
|Quintana
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Ighoefe
|21
|2-4
|0-1
|2-8
|0
|0
|4
|Tchoukuiengo
|14
|1-1
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|S.Washington
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Wade
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|10-14
|11-34
|14
|20
|70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Battin 3-6, Nottage 3-11, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Quintana 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Goodrick 0-1, S.Washington 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 5, Goodrick 3, S.Washington 2, Ighoefe, Nottage, Quintana).
Steals: 3 (Goodrick, Quintana, Tr.Armstrong).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Avery
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|7
|Beck
|15
|1-2
|4-6
|2-3
|0
|2
|7
|Feit
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Pinson
|26
|2-6
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|7
|D.Washington
|34
|6-12
|7-7
|1-3
|2
|4
|20
|Muhammad
|29
|4-10
|2-3
|1-9
|0
|2
|10
|Traore
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Roy
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|20-48
|16-20
|6-25
|7
|18
|61
Percentages: FG .417, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Avery 2-2, Beck 1-1, D.Washington 1-1, Pinson 1-3, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Traore 0-1, Roy 0-2, Muhammad 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Pinson 3, Beck, Bradley, D.Washington, Gordon, Roy).
Steals: 6 (Bradley 2, Pinson 2, Beck, Gordon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cal Baptist
|27
|43
|—
|70
|New Mexico St.
|20
|41
|—
|61
A_5,092 (12,482).
