FGFTReb
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freeman359-167-123-80125
Williams201-52-21-7444
Holiman315-104-40-11315
Johnston341-70-00-0403
Johnson314-153-50-14412
Jackson162-50-00-2015
Zdor152-30-11-5034
Ward131-30-00-1122
Brashear50-00-00-1020
Totals20025-6416-245-26142070

Percentages: FG .391, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Johnston 1-3, Holiman 1-4, Freeman 0-1, Ward 0-2, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Zdor 2, Johnson).

Turnovers: 5 (Johnson 2, Williams 2, Freeman).

Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Johnston, Ward).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goodrick212-50-03-8144
Ta.Armstrong307-164-50-57220
Nottage376-100-00-72417
Tchoukuiengo293-713-140-35219
Battin234-111-23-81310
Tr.Armstrong283-91-11-33310
Wade173-41-23-10057
Washington140-21-20-0121
Totals20028-6421-2610-44202588

Percentages: FG .438, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Nottage 5-7, Tr.Armstrong 3-8, Ta.Armstrong 2-7, Battin 1-4, Tchoukuiengo 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Goodrick 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Battin 2, Nottage 2, Ta.Armstrong 2, Tchoukuiengo 2, Washington 2, Tr.Armstrong).

Steals: 3 (Ta.Armstrong, Tchoukuiengo, Tr.Armstrong).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Rio Grande Valley363470
Cal Baptist503888

A_3,296 (6,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

