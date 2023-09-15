|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Inland Empire 1, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Inland Empire 3, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Thursday, Sept. 14: Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 3
Friday, Sept. 15: Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
|Modesto 1, San Jose 0
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Modesto 6, San Jose 5, 10 innings
Thursday, Sept. 14: Modesto 13, San Jose 4
|Championship
Best of 3)
|TBD vs TBD
Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD at TBD, TBD.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: TBD at TBD, TBD.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 18: TBD at TBD, TBD.
