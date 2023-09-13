All Times EDT
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Inland Empire 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Inland Empire 3, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Thursday, Sept. 14: Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto 1, San Jose 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Modesto 6, San Jose 5, 10 innings

Thursday, Sept. 14: Modesto at San Jose, 10 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: Modesto at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Championship

Best of 3)

TBD vs TBD

Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD at TBD, TBD.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: TBD at TBD, TBD.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 18: TBD at TBD, TBD.

