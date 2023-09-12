|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Rancho Cucamonga vs. Inland Empire
Tuesday, Sept. 12:Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 9:35 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
|San Jose vs. Modesto
Tuesday, Sept. 12: San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Modesto at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: Modesto at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Championship
Best of 3)
|TBD vs TBD
Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD at TBD, TBD.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: TBD at TBD, TBD.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: TBD at TBD, TBD.
