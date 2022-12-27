Dec. 27, 2022 — Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21
Dec. 25, 2021 — Georgia State 51, Ball State 20
Dec. 25, 2020 — Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
Dec. 21, 2019 — Arkansas St. 34, FIU 26
Dec. 15, 2018 — Georgia Southern 23, Eastern Michigan 21
Dec. 16, 2017 — Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Dec. 17, 2016 — Appalachian St. 31, Toledo 28
Dec. 19, 2015 — Appalachian St. 31, Ohio 29
Dec. 20, 2014 — Bowling Green 33, South Alabama 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.