Canada 10, Denmark 4
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Denmark
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|4
Canada
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 191, Team Percentage: 75.
J. Jones Shots: 16, Points: 47, Percentage: 73.
K. Lawes Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.
D. McEwen Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.
J. Peterman Shots: 16, Points: 37, Percentage: 58.
Denmark
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 171, Team Percentage: 67.
M. Dupont Shots: 16, Points: 36, Percentage: 56.
D. Dupont Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.
M. Halse Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.
M. Larsen Shots: 10, Points: 33, Percentage: 83.
J. Lander Shots: 6, Points: 20, Percentage: 83.