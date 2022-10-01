|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Toronto
|8
|5
|0
|14
|333
|292
|Montreal
|6
|7
|0
|12
|338
|337
|Hamilton
|4
|10
|0
|8
|315
|384
|Ottawa
|3
|10
|0
|6
|283
|370
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Winnipeg
|13
|2
|0
|26
|434
|310
|x-BC
|10
|4
|0
|20
|425
|312
|x-Calgary
|9
|5
|0
|18
|433
|329
|Saskatchewan
|6
|9
|0
|12
|342
|390
|Edmonton
|4
|10
|0
|8
|288
|467
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|x-clinched playoff berth
|Week Fifteen
|Friday's Games
Edmonton 26, Saskatchewan 24
|Saturday's Games
Hamilton 48, Winnipeg 31
BC 31, Calgary 29, OT
|Week Sixteen
|Friday's Games
Montreal 23, Hamilton 16
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 45, Ottawa 15
Calgary 25, BC 11
|Week Seventeen
|Friday's Games
Winnipeg 31, Saskatchewan 13
BC 34, Ottawa 19
|Saturday's Games
Montreal at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 7 p.m.
