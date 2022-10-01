East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Toronto85014333292
Montreal67012338337
Hamilton41008315384
Ottawa31006283370
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Winnipeg132026434310
x-BC104020425312
x-Calgary95018433329
Saskatchewan69012342390
Edmonton41008288467
two points for a win, one for a tie
x-clinched playoff berth
Week Fifteen
Friday's Games

Edmonton 26, Saskatchewan 24

Saturday's Games

Hamilton 48, Winnipeg 31

BC 31, Calgary 29, OT

Week Sixteen
Friday's Games

Montreal 23, Hamilton 16

Saturday's Games

Toronto 45, Ottawa 15

Calgary 25, BC 11

Week Seventeen
Friday's Games

Winnipeg 31, Saskatchewan 13

BC 34, Ottawa 19

Saturday's Games

Montreal at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you