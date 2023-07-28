|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|5
|0
|0
|10
|186
|111
|Ottawa
|3
|4
|0
|6
|152
|158
|Hamilton
|3
|4
|0
|6
|146
|207
|Montreal
|2
|3
|0
|4
|106
|111
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|BC
|5
|1
|0
|10
|155
|94
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|0
|10
|190
|147
|Saskatchewan
|3
|3
|0
|6
|125
|147
|Calgary
|2
|4
|0
|4
|152
|167
|Edmonton
|0
|7
|0
|0
|105
|185
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Seven
|Thursday
Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 14
|Friday
Toronto 31 Hamilton 15
|Saturday
British Columbia 19, Saskatchewan 9
|Sunday
Ottawa 43, Calgary 41, OT
|Week Eight
|Friday
Hamilton 16, Ottawa 12
|Saturday
British Columbia at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 4 p.m.
|Sunday
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Week Nine
|Thursday
British Columbia at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Saturday
Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
|Sunday
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
