|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|86
|Montreal
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|103
|104
|Ottawa
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|73
|100
|Hamilton
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|80
|118
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|142
|86
|Winnipeg
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|87
|63
|Saskatchewan
|4
|1
|0
|.750
|139
|99
|BC
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|137
|49
|Edmonton
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|89
|189
|Week Four
|Monday's Games
Winnipeg 23, Toronto 22
|Week Five
|Thursday's Games
Calgary 49 Edmonton 6
|Friday's Games
Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13
|Saturday's Games
Winnipeg at BC, 7 p.m.
