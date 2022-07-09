East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto120.3334586
Montreal130.250103104
Ottawa040.00073100
Hamilton040.00080118
West Division
WLTPctPFPA
Calgary4001.00014286
Winnipeg4001.0008763
Saskatchewan410.75013999
BC3001.00013749
Edmonton140.20089189
Week Four
Monday's Games

Winnipeg 23, Toronto 22

Week Five
Thursday's Games

Calgary 49 Edmonton 6

Friday's Games

Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg at BC, 7 p.m.

