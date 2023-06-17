East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Montreal10021912
Toronto000000
Hamilton01003142
Ottawa02002745
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg20048758
BC10022515
Calgary11024140
Saskatchewan11024458
Edmonton01001317
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week One
Thursday

BC 25, Calgary 15

Friday

Winnipeg 42, Hamilton 31

Saturday

Montreal 19, Ottawa 12

Sunday

Saskatchewan 17, Edmonton 13

Week Two
Thursday

Calgary 26, Ottawoa 15

Friday

Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27

Saturday

Edmonton at BC, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Week Three
Thursday

BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m

Sunday

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

