|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|12
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|31
|42
|Ottawa
|0
|2
|0
|0
|27
|45
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|0
|4
|87
|58
|BC
|1
|0
|0
|2
|25
|15
|Calgary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|41
|40
|Saskatchewan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|44
|58
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13
|17
|two points for a win, one for a tie
BC 25, Calgary 15
Winnipeg 42, Hamilton 31
Montreal 19, Ottawa 12
Saskatchewan 17, Edmonton 13
Calgary 26, Ottawoa 15
Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27
Edmonton at BC, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
