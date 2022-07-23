|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|4
|75
|110
|Montreal
|2
|4
|0
|4
|174
|169
|Hamilton
|1
|5
|0
|2
|117
|158
|Ottawa
|0
|6
|0
|0
|129
|165
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|7
|0
|0
|14
|180
|114
|Calgary
|4
|1
|0
|8
|161
|112
|BC
|4
|1
|0
|8
|176
|104
|Saskatchewan
|4
|2
|0
|8
|162
|129
|Edmonton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|131
|244
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Six
|Thursday's Games
Edmonton 32, Montreal 31
|Friday's Games
Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24
Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23
|Week Seven
|Thursday's Games
Montreal 40, Ottawa 33
BC 17, Hamilton 12
|Friday's Games
Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10
|Saturday's Games
Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
