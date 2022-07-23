East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto220475110
Montreal2404174169
Hamilton1502117158
Ottawa0600129165
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg70014180114
Calgary4108161112
BC4108176104
Saskatchewan4208162129
Edmonton2504131244
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Six
Thursday's Games

Edmonton 32, Montreal 31

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19

Saturday's Games

Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24

Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23

Week Seven
Thursday's Games

Montreal 40, Ottawa 33

BC 17, Hamilton 12

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you