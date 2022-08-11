East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto4308153174
Montreal3606231245
Hamilton2604161209
Ottawa1702155195
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg91018267182
BC61012252135
Calgary52010206150
Saskatchewan4408200192
Edmonton2604145290
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Nine
Thursday's Games

Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20

Friday's Games

Calgary 17, Ottawa 3

Saturday's Games

Toronto 34, Hamilton 20

BC 46, Edmonton 14

Week Ten
Thursday's Games

Montreal 20, Winnipeg 17, OT

Friday's Games

Toronto at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

