East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Montreal20045724
Toronto20047545
Ottawa02002745
Hamilton030057112
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
BC30067721
Winnipeg21049388
Saskatchewan21047384
Calgary12026769
Edmonton03005670
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Three
Thursday

BC 30, Winnipeg 6

Friday

Montreal 38, Hamilton 12

Saturday

Saskatchewan 29, Calgary 26, 2OT

Sunday

Toronto 43 Edmonton 31

Week Four
Friday

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Week Five
Thursday

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Friday

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Montreal at British Columbia, 7 p.m.

