East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto300612069
Montreal21046041
Ottawa12025352
Hamilton030057112
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg4108134102
BC310610166
Saskatchewan22048595
Calgary13027893
Edmonton050062120
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Four
Friday

Ottawa 26, Edmonton 7

Saturday

Winnipeg 17, Montreal 3

Monday's Games

Toronto 45, BC 24

Week Five
Thursday

Saskatchewan 12, Edmonton 11

Friday

Winnipeg 24, Calgary 11

Saturday

Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Montreal at British Columbia, 7 p.m.

Week Six
Thursday

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

