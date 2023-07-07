|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|3
|0
|0
|6
|120
|69
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|4
|60
|41
|Ottawa
|1
|2
|0
|2
|53
|52
|Hamilton
|0
|3
|0
|0
|57
|112
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|4
|1
|0
|8
|134
|102
|BC
|3
|1
|0
|6
|101
|66
|Saskatchewan
|2
|2
|0
|4
|85
|95
|Calgary
|1
|3
|0
|2
|78
|93
|Edmonton
|0
|5
|0
|0
|62
|120
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Four
|Friday
Ottawa 26, Edmonton 7
|Saturday
Winnipeg 17, Montreal 3
|Monday's Games
Toronto 45, BC 24
|Week Five
|Thursday
Saskatchewan 12, Edmonton 11
|Friday
Winnipeg 24, Calgary 11
|Saturday
Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
|Sunday
Montreal at British Columbia, 7 p.m.
|Week Six
|Thursday
Hamilton at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Friday
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
