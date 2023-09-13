|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|10
|1
|0
|20
|387
|244
|Montreal
|6
|5
|0
|12
|276
|299
|Hamilton
|5
|7
|0
|10
|255
|326
|Ottawa
|3
|9
|0
|6
|275
|310
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|10
|3
|0
|20
|425
|263
|BC
|8
|4
|0
|16
|309
|242
|Saskatchewan
|6
|6
|0
|12
|248
|353
|Calgary
|4
|9
|0
|8
|306
|350
|Edmonton
|3
|10
|0
|6
|244
|338
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week 14
|Friday
Hamilton 27, Ottawa 24
|Saturday
Toronto 39, Montreal 10
Winnipeg 51, Saskatchewan 6
Edmonton 25, Calgary 23
|Week 15
|Friday
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Winnipeg at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at British Columbia, 7 p.m.
|Week 16
|Friday
Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
British Columbia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Montreal at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Week 17
|Friday
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saskatchewan at British Columbia, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
