East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto101020387244
Montreal65012276299
Hamilton57010255326
Ottawa3906275310
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg103020425263
BC84016309242
Saskatchewan66012248353
Calgary4908306350
Edmonton31006244338
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week 14
Friday

Hamilton 27, Ottawa 24

Saturday

Toronto 39, Montreal 10

Winnipeg 51, Saskatchewan 6

Edmonton 25, Calgary 23

Week 15
Friday

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at British Columbia, 7 p.m.

Week 16
Friday

Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

British Columbia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Week 17
Friday

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saskatchewan at British Columbia, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you