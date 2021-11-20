East Division
WLTPctPFPA
y-Toronto950.643309318
x-Hamilton860.538312244
x-Montreal770.500346305
Ottawa3110.214224384
West Division
WLTPctPFPA
y-Winnipeg1120.846349175
x-Saskatchewan950.692290284
x-Calgary760.538302251
BC590.357312351
Edmonton3110.214246378

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched crossover

Friday's Game

Ottawa 19, Montreal 18

BC 43, Edmonton 10

Saturday's Games

Hamilton 24, Saskatchewan 3

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you