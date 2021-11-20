|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Toronto
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|309
|318
|x-Hamilton
|8
|6
|0
|.538
|312
|244
|x-Montreal
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|346
|305
|Ottawa
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|224
|384
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Winnipeg
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|349
|175
|x-Saskatchewan
|9
|5
|0
|.692
|290
|284
|x-Calgary
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|302
|251
|BC
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|312
|351
|Edmonton
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|246
|378
x-clinched division
y-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched crossover
|Friday's Game
Ottawa 19, Montreal 18
BC 43, Edmonton 10
|Saturday's Games
Hamilton 24, Saskatchewan 3
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.