East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto12024586
Montreal1402134136
Ottawa040073100
Hamilton040080118
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg60012156104
Saskatchewan410813899
Calgary4108161112
BC310615992
Edmonton2404121220
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Five
Thursday's Games

Calgary 49 Edmonton 6

Friday's Games

Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg 43, BC 22

Week Six
Thursday's Games

Edmonton 32, Montreal 31

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19

Saturday's Games

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.

