|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|1
|2
|0
|2
|45
|86
|Montreal
|1
|4
|0
|2
|134
|136
|Ottawa
|0
|4
|0
|0
|73
|100
|Hamilton
|0
|4
|0
|0
|80
|118
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|6
|0
|0
|12
|156
|104
|Saskatchewan
|4
|1
|0
|8
|138
|99
|Calgary
|4
|1
|0
|8
|161
|112
|BC
|3
|1
|0
|6
|159
|92
|Edmonton
|2
|4
|0
|4
|121
|220
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Five
|Thursday's Games
Calgary 49 Edmonton 6
|Friday's Games
Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13
|Saturday's Games
Winnipeg 43, BC 22
|Week Six
|Thursday's Games
Edmonton 32, Montreal 31
|Friday's Games
Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19
|Saturday's Games
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.
