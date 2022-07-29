East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto3206106131
Montreal2504191193
Hamilton2504141175
Ottawa0600129165
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg70014180114
BC51010208121
Calgary4108161112
Saskatchewan4408200192
Edmonton2504131244
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Seven
Thursday's Games

Montreal 40, Ottawa 33

BC 17, Hamilton 12

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10

Sunday's Games

Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 21

Week Eight
Thursday's Games

Hamilton 24, Montreal 17

Friday's Games

BC 32, Saskatchewan 17

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 5 p.m.

