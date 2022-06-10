All times EDT
East Division
WLTPctPFPA
Toronto000.00000
Hamilton000.00000
Montreal010.0002730
Ottawa000.00000
West Division
WLTPctPFPA
Winnipeg000.00000
Saskatchewan000.00000
Calgary1001.0003027
BC000.00000
Edmonton000.00000
Thursday's Game

Calgary 30, Montreal 27

Friday's Game

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

