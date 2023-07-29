|East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 6 0 0 12 217 124
Ottawa 3 4 0 6 152 158
Hamilton 3 4 0 6 146 207
Montreal 2 3 0 4 106 111
|West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
BC 6 1 0 12 182 94
Winnipeg 5 2 0 10 190 147
Saskatchewan 3 4 0 6 138 178
Calgary 2 4 0 4 152 167
Edmonton 0 8 0 0 105 212
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Seven
|Thursday
Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 14
|Friday
Toronto 31 Hamilton 15
|Saturday
British Columbia 19, Saskatchewan 9
|Sunday
Ottawa 43, Calgary 41, OT
|Week Eight
|Friday
Hamilton 16, Ottawa 12
|Saturday
Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 13
British Columbia 27, Edmonton 0
|Sunday
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Week Nine
|Thursday
British Columbia at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Saturday
Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
|Sunday
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
