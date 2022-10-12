|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Toronto
|9
|6
|0
|18
|358
|341
|Montreal
|7
|8
|0
|14
|381
|379
|Hamilton
|5
|10
|0
|10
|333
|398
|Ottawa
|4
|11
|0
|8
|307
|388
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Winnipeg
|14
|2
|0
|28
|482
|321
|x-BC
|10
|5
|0
|20
|445
|335
|x-Calgary
|10
|5
|0
|20
|462
|331
|Saskatchewan
|6
|10
|0
|12
|356
|408
|Edmonton
|4
|12
|0
|8
|317
|540
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|x-clinched playoff berth
|Week Eighteen
|Friday's Games
Hamilton 18, Saskatchewan 14
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 23, BC 20
Winnipeg 48, Edmonton 11
|Monday's Games
Ottawa 24, Montreal 18
|Week Nineteen
|Friday's Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.
