East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Toronto96018358341
Montreal78014381379
Hamilton510010333398
Ottawa41108307388
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Winnipeg142028482321
x-BC105020445335
x-Calgary105020462331
Saskatchewan610012356408
Edmonton41208317540
two points for a win, one for a tie
x-clinched playoff berth
Week Eighteen
Friday's Games

Hamilton 18, Saskatchewan 14

Saturday's Games

Toronto 23, BC 20

Winnipeg 48, Edmonton 11

Monday's Games

Ottawa 24, Montreal 18

Week Nineteen
Friday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.

