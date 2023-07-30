East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto60012217124
Hamilton3406146207
Ottawa3406152158
Montreal3306131129
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
BC6101218294
Winnipeg52010190147
Saskatchewan3406138178
Calgary2504170192
Edmonton0800105212
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Seven
Thursday

Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 14

Friday

Toronto 31 Hamilton 15

Saturday

British Columbia 19, Saskatchewan 9

Sunday

Ottawa 43, Calgary 41, OT

Week Eight
Friday

Hamilton 16, Ottawa 12

Saturday

Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 13

British Columbia 27, Edmonton 0

Sunday

Montreal 25, Calgary 18

Week Nine
Thursday

British Columbia at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

