|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|2
|0
|0
|4
|75
|45
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|4
|60
|41
|Ottawa
|1
|2
|0
|2
|53
|52
|Hamilton
|0
|3
|0
|0
|57
|112
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|BC
|3
|0
|0
|6
|77
|21
|Winnipeg
|3
|1
|0
|6
|110
|91
|Saskatchewan
|2
|1
|0
|4
|73
|84
|Calgary
|1
|2
|0
|2
|67
|69
|Edmonton
|0
|4
|0
|0
|51
|108
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Three
|Thursday
BC 30, Winnipeg 6
|Friday
Montreal 38, Hamilton 12
|Saturday
Saskatchewan 29, Calgary 26, 2OT
|Sunday
Toronto 43 Edmonton 31
|Week Four
|Friday
Ottawa 26, Edmonton 7
|Saturday
Winnipeg 17, Montreal 3
|Monday's Games
BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Week Five
|Thursday
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.
|Friday
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
|Sunday
Montreal at British Columbia, 7 p.m.
