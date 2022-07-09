East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto120.3334586
Montreal130.250103104
Ottawa040.00073100
Hamilton040.00080118
West Division
WLTPctPFPA
Winnipeg5001.00013085
Calgary4001.00014286
Saskatchewan410.80013999
BC310.75015992
Edmonton140.20089189
Week Five
Thursday's Games

Calgary 49 Edmonton 6

Friday's Games

Saskatchewan 28, Ottawa 13

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg 43, BC 22

Week Six
Thursday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you