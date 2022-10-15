East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Toronto96018358341
Montreal88016415409
Hamilton610012368430
Ottawa41208337422
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Winnipeg142028482321
x-BC105020445335
x-Calgary106020494366
Saskatchewan610012356408
Edmonton41208317540
two points for a win, one for a tie
x-clinched playoff berth
Week Eighteen
Friday's Games

Hamilton 18, Saskatchewan 14

Saturday's Games

Toronto 23, BC 20

Winnipeg 48, Edmonton 11

Monday's Games

Ottawa 24, Montreal 18

Week Nineteen
Friday's Games

Montreal 34, Ottawa 30

Hamilton 35, Calgary 32

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.

Week Twenty
Friday's Games

Ottawa at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

BC at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.<

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you