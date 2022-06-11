All times EDT
East Division
WLTPctPFPA
Toronto000.00000
Hamilton000.00000
Montreal010.0002730
Ottawa000.00000
West Division
WLTPctPFPA
Winnipeg000.00000
Saskatchewan000.00000
Calgary1001.0003027
BC000.00000
Edmonton000.00000
Thursday's Game

Calgary 30, Montreal 27

Friday's Game

Winnipeg 19, Ottawa 17

Saturday's Games

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

