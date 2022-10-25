|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Toronto
|11
|6
|0
|22
|410
|387
|x-Montreal
|8
|9
|0
|16
|438
|433
|x-Hamilton
|7
|10
|0
|14
|398
|457
|Ottawa
|4
|12
|0
|8
|337
|422
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Winnipeg
|14
|3
|0
|28
|514
|361
|x-BC
|12
|5
|0
|22
|516
|381
|x-Calgary
|11
|6
|0
|22
|526
|387
|Saskatchewan
|6
|11
|0
|12
|377
|440
|Edmonton
|4
|13
|0
|8
|355
|599
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|x-clinched playoff berth
|Week Eighteen
|Friday's Games
Hamilton 18, Saskatchewan 14
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 23, BC 20
Winnipeg 48, Edmonton 11
|Monday's Games
Ottawa 24, Montreal 18
|Week Nineteen
|Friday's Games
Montreal 34, Ottawa 30
Hamilton 35, Calgary 32
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 28, Edmonton 23
BC 40, Winnipeg 32
|Week Twenty
|Friday's Games
Hamilton 30, Ottawa 27
BC 31, Edmonton 14
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 24, Montreal 23
Calgary 32 Saskatchewan 21
|Week Twenty-one
|Friday's Games
BC at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Montreal at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Hamilton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 8 p.m.
