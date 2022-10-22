East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Toronto116022410387
x-Montreal89016438433
Hamilton710014398457
Ottawa41208337422
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Winnipeg143028514361
x-BC125022516381
x-Calgary116022526387
Saskatchewan611012377440
Edmonton41308355599
two points for a win, one for a tie
x-clinched playoff berth
Week Eighteen
Friday's Games

Hamilton 18, Saskatchewan 14

Saturday's Games

Toronto 23, BC 20

Winnipeg 48, Edmonton 11

Monday's Games

Ottawa 24, Montreal 18

Week Nineteen
Friday's Games

Montreal 34, Ottawa 30

Hamilton 35, Calgary 32

Saturday's Games

Toronto 28, Edmonton 23

BC 40, Winnipeg 32

Week Twenty
Friday's Games

Hamilton 30, Ottawa 27

BC 31, Edmonton 14

Saturday's Games

Toronto 24, Montreal 23

Calgary 32 Saskatchewan 21<

