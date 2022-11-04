|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Toronto
|11
|7
|0
|22
|443
|425
|x-Montreal
|9
|9
|0
|18
|476
|466
|x-Hamilton
|8
|10
|0
|16
|421
|473
|Ottawa
|4
|14
|0
|8
|380
|475
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Winnipeg
|15
|3
|0
|30
|538
|370
|x-BC
|12
|6
|0
|24
|525
|405
|x-Calgary
|12
|6
|0
|24
|562
|397
|Saskatchewan
|6
|12
|0
|12
|387
|476
|Edmonton
|4
|13
|0
|8
|355
|599
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|x-clinched playoff berth
|Week Eighteen
|Friday's Games
Hamilton 18, Saskatchewan 14
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 23, BC 20
Winnipeg 48, Edmonton 11
|Monday's Games
Ottawa 24, Montreal 18
|Week Nineteen
|Friday's Games
Montreal 34, Ottawa 30
Hamilton 35, Calgary 32
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 28, Edmonton 23
BC 40, Winnipeg 32
|Week Twenty
|Friday's Games
Hamilton 30, Ottawa 27
BC 31, Edmonton 14
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 24, Montreal 23
Calgary 32 Saskatchewan 21
|Week Twenty-one
|Friday's Games
Winnipeg 24, BC 9
|Saturday's Games
Montreal 38, Toronto 33
Hamilton 23, Ottawa 16
Calgary 36, Saskatchewan 10 Sunday, Nov. 6
|Division Semifinals
Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Calgary at BC, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.