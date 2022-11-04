East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Toronto117022443425
x-Montreal99018476466
x-Hamilton810016421473
Ottawa41408380475
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
x-Winnipeg153030538370
x-BC126024525405
x-Calgary126024562397
Saskatchewan612012387476
Edmonton41308355599
two points for a win, one for a tie
x-clinched playoff berth
Week Eighteen
Friday's Games

Hamilton 18, Saskatchewan 14

Saturday's Games

Toronto 23, BC 20

Winnipeg 48, Edmonton 11

Monday's Games

Ottawa 24, Montreal 18

Week Nineteen
Friday's Games

Montreal 34, Ottawa 30

Hamilton 35, Calgary 32

Saturday's Games

Toronto 28, Edmonton 23

BC 40, Winnipeg 32

Week Twenty
Friday's Games

Hamilton 30, Ottawa 27

BC 31, Edmonton 14

Saturday's Games

Toronto 24, Montreal 23

Calgary 32 Saskatchewan 21

Week Twenty-one
Friday's Games

Winnipeg 24, BC 9

Saturday's Games

Montreal 38, Toronto 33

Hamilton 23, Ottawa 16

Calgary 36, Saskatchewan 10 Sunday, Nov. 6

Division Semifinals

Hamilton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 4:30 p.m.

