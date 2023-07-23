|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|5
|0
|0
|10
|186
|111
|Ottawa
|3
|3
|0
|6
|140
|142
|Montreal
|2
|3
|0
|4
|106
|111
|Hamilton
|2
|4
|0
|4
|130
|195
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|BC
|5
|1
|0
|10
|155
|94
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|0
|10
|190
|147
|Saskatchewan
|3
|3
|0
|6
|125
|147
|Calgary
|2
|4
|0
|4
|152
|167
|Edmonton
|0
|7
|0
|0
|105
|185
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Six
|Thursday
Hamilton 37, Edmonton 29
|Friday
Toronto 35, Montreal 27
|Saturday
Ottawa 31, Winnipeg 28, OT
Calgary 33, Saskatchewan 31
|Week Seven
|Thursday
Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 14
|Friday
Toronto 31 Hamilton 15
|Saturday
British Columbia 19, Saskatchewan 9
|Sunday
Ottawa 43, Calgary 41, OT
|Week Eight
|Friday
Hamilton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
British Columbia at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 4 p.m.
|Sunday
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
