East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto3306119154
Montreal2504191193
Hamilton2504141175
Ottawa1602152178
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg80016215142
BC51010208121
Calgary4208189147
Saskatchewan4408200192
Edmonton2504131244
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Eight
Thursday's Games

Hamilton 24, Montreal 17

Friday's Games

BC 32, Saskatchewan 17

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg 35, Calgary 28

Sunday's Games

Ottawa 23, Toronto 13

Week Nine
Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

