|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|3
|3
|0
|6
|119
|154
|Montreal
|2
|5
|0
|4
|191
|193
|Hamilton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|141
|175
|Ottawa
|1
|6
|0
|2
|152
|178
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|8
|0
|0
|16
|215
|142
|BC
|5
|1
|0
|10
|208
|121
|Calgary
|4
|2
|0
|8
|189
|147
|Saskatchewan
|4
|4
|0
|8
|200
|192
|Edmonton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|131
|244
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Eight
|Thursday's Games
Hamilton 24, Montreal 17
|Friday's Games
BC 32, Saskatchewan 17
|Saturday's Games
Winnipeg 35, Calgary 28
|Sunday's Games
Ottawa 23, Toronto 13
|Week Nine
|Thursday's Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
