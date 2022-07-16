East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto220475110
Hamilton1402105141
Montreal1402134136
Ottawa050096125
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg60012156104
Calgary4108161112
Saskatchewan4208162129
BC310615992
Edmonton2404121220
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Six
Thursday's Games

Edmonton 32, Montreal 31

Friday's Games

Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19

Saturday's Games

Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24

Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23

Week Seven
Thursday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you