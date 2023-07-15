|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|4
|0
|0
|8
|155
|96
|Montreal
|2
|3
|0
|4
|106
|111
|Hamilton
|2
|3
|0
|4
|115
|164
|Ottawa
|2
|3
|0
|4
|97
|101
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|BC
|4
|1
|0
|8
|136
|85
|Winnipeg
|4
|2
|0
|8
|162
|133
|Saskatchewan
|3
|1
|0
|6
|85
|95
|Calgary
|1
|3
|0
|2
|78
|93
|Edmonton
|0
|6
|0
|0
|91
|157
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Five
|Thursday
Saskatchewan 12, Edmonton 11
|Friday
Winnipeg 24, Calgary 11
|Saturday
Hamilton 21, Ottawa 13
|Sunday
British Columbia 35, Montreal 19
|Week Six
|Thursday
Hamilton 37, Edmonton 29
|Friday
Toronto 35, Montreal 27
|Saturday
Ottawa 31, Winnipeg 28, OT
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
|Week Seven
|Thursday
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday
Toronto at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Saskatchewan at British Columbia, 7 p.m.
|Sunday
Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.
|Week Eight
|Friday
Hamilton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
British Columbia at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 4 p.m.
|Sunday
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
