East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto50010186111
Ottawa3406152158
Hamilton3406146207
Montreal2304106111
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
BC5101015594
Winnipeg52010190147
Saskatchewan3306125147
Calgary2404152167
Edmonton0700105185
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Seven
Thursday

Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 14

Friday

Toronto 31 Hamilton 15

Saturday

British Columbia 19, Saskatchewan 9

Sunday

Ottawa 43, Calgary 41, OT

Week Eight
Friday

Hamilton 16, Ottawa 12

Saturday

British Columbia at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan vs. Toronto at Halifax, Nova Scotia, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Week Nine
Thursday

British Columbia at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

