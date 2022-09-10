East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto65012264258
Montreal57010315321
Ottawa3806230267
Hamilton3906251330
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg111022318229
BC83016349239
Calgary74014323259
Saskatchewan66012285279
Edmonton3906234387
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Thirteen
Friday's Games

Ottawa 38, Montreal 24

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 20, Saskatchewan 18

Monday's Games

Toronto 28, Hamilton 8

Calgary 26, Edmonton 18

Week Fourteen
Friday's Games

Montreal 31, BC 10

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Week Fifteen
Friday's Games

Edmonton as Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you