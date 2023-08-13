East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto71014268175
Montreal53010199155
Hamilton3506160234
Ottawa3606207228
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg72014278190
BC72014233153
Saskatchewan4508176243
Calgary3606199236
Edmonton0900134250
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Nine
Thursday

Winnipeg 50, British Columbia 14

Friday

Calgary 20, Toronto 7

Saturday

Montreal 27, Hamilton 14

Sunday

Saskatchewan 26, Ottawa 24

Week 10
Thursday

Winnipeg 38, Edmonton 29

Friday

Montreal 41, Saskatchewan 12

Saturday

British Columbia 37, Calgary 9

Sunday

Toronto 44, Ottawa 31

Week 11
Thursday

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sunday

British Columbia at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

