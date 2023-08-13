|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|7
|1
|0
|14
|268
|175
|Montreal
|5
|3
|0
|10
|199
|155
|Hamilton
|3
|5
|0
|6
|160
|234
|Ottawa
|3
|6
|0
|6
|207
|228
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|7
|2
|0
|14
|278
|190
|BC
|7
|2
|0
|14
|233
|153
|Saskatchewan
|4
|5
|0
|8
|176
|243
|Calgary
|3
|6
|0
|6
|199
|236
|Edmonton
|0
|9
|0
|0
|134
|250
|two points for a win, one for a tie
Winnipeg 50, British Columbia 14
Calgary 20, Toronto 7
Montreal 27, Hamilton 14
Saskatchewan 26, Ottawa 24
Winnipeg 38, Edmonton 29
Montreal 41, Saskatchewan 12
British Columbia 37, Calgary 9
Toronto 44, Ottawa 31
Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
British Columbia at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
