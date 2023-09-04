|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|9
|1
|0
|18
|348
|234
|Montreal
|6
|5
|0
|12
|266
|260
|Hamilton
|4
|7
|0
|8
|228
|302
|Ottawa
|3
|8
|0
|6
|251
|283
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|9
|3
|0
|18
|374
|257
|BC
|8
|4
|0
|16
|309
|242
|Saskatchewan
|6
|5
|0
|12
|242
|302
|Calgary
|3
|8
|0
|6
|248
|294
|Edmonton
|2
|9
|0
|4
|188
|280
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week 12
|Thursday
Winnipeg 47, Montreal 17
|Friday
Toronto 39, Calgary 31
|Saturday
Hamilton 30, British Columbia 13
|Sunday
Edmonton 30, Ottawa 20
|Week 13
|Saturday
British Columbia 34, Montreal 25
|Sunday
Saskatchewan 32, Winnipeg 30
|Monday
Toronto 41, Hamilton 28
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
|Week 14
|Friday
Hamilton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
|Week 15
|Friday
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Winnipeg at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at British Columbia, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.