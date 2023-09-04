East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto91018348234
Montreal65012266260
Hamilton4708228302
Ottawa3806251283
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg93018374257
BC84016309242
Saskatchewan65012242302
Calgary3806248294
Edmonton2904188280
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week 12
Thursday

Winnipeg 47, Montreal 17

Friday

Toronto 39, Calgary 31

Saturday

Hamilton 30, British Columbia 13

Sunday

Edmonton 30, Ottawa 20

Week 13
Saturday

British Columbia 34, Montreal 25

Sunday

Saskatchewan 32, Winnipeg 30

Monday

Toronto 41, Hamilton 28

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Week 14
Friday

Hamilton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Week 15
Friday

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at British Columbia, 7 p.m.

