East Division

 W  L  T   Pts  PF  PA

Toronto  6  0  0    12 217 124

Ottawa  3  4  0     6 152 158

Hamilton  3  4  0     6 146 207

Montreal  2  3  0     4 106 111

West Division

 W  L  T   Pts  PF  PA

BC  5  1  0    10 155  94

Winnipeg  5  2  0    10 190 147

Saskatchewan  3  4  0     6 138 178

Calgary  2  4  0     4 152 167

Edmonton  0  7  0     0 105 185

two points for a win, one for a tie
Week Seven
Thursday

Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 14

Friday

Toronto 31 Hamilton 15

Saturday

British Columbia 19, Saskatchewan 9

Sunday

Ottawa 43, Calgary 41, OT

Week Eight
Friday

Hamilton 16, Ottawa 12

Saturday

Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 13

British Columbia at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Week Nine
Thursday

British Columbia at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

