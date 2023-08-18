East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Toronto71014268175
Montreal53010199155
Hamilton3606170248
Ottawa3606207228
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Winnipeg82016297208
BC72014233153
Saskatchewan4508176243
Calgary3706217255
Edmonton1902158260
two points for a win, one for a tie
Week 10
Thursday

Winnipeg 38, Edmonton 29

Friday

Montreal 41, Saskatchewan 12

Saturday

British Columbia 37, Calgary 9

Sunday

Toronto 44, Ottawa 31

Week 11
Thursday

Edmonton 24, Hamilton 10

Friday

Winnipeg 19, Calgary 18

Saturday

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sunday

British Columbia at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Week 12
Thursday

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Hamilton at British Columbia, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Week 13
Saturday

British Columbia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Monday

Toronto at Hamilton, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you