|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|7
|1
|0
|14
|268
|175
|Montreal
|5
|3
|0
|10
|199
|155
|Hamilton
|3
|6
|0
|6
|170
|248
|Ottawa
|3
|6
|0
|6
|207
|228
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|8
|2
|0
|16
|297
|208
|BC
|7
|2
|0
|14
|233
|153
|Saskatchewan
|4
|5
|0
|8
|176
|243
|Calgary
|3
|7
|0
|6
|217
|255
|Edmonton
|1
|9
|0
|2
|158
|260
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week 10
|Thursday
Winnipeg 38, Edmonton 29
|Friday
Montreal 41, Saskatchewan 12
|Saturday
British Columbia 37, Calgary 9
|Sunday
Toronto 44, Ottawa 31
|Week 11
|Thursday
Edmonton 24, Hamilton 10
|Friday
Winnipeg 19, Calgary 18
|Saturday
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
|Sunday
British Columbia at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
|Week 12
|Thursday
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday
Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Hamilton at British Columbia, 7 p.m.
|Sunday
Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
|Week 13
|Saturday
British Columbia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Sunday
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
|Monday
Toronto at Hamilton, 3:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
